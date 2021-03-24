Bihar Board Class 12th Result: Last Year 34 Students Had Clinched Top 5 Spots

BSEB Class 12 results soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination result soon. When announced, students will be able to access the BSEB Class 12 intermediate results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As many as 13,50,233 students have registered to appear for the BSEB Inter exams this year.

As per BSEB data, Bihar board Class 12 exams were held in 1,473 exam centres across the state. BSEB held the Class 12 exams for the Science, Commerce and Vocational streams between February 1 and February 13 in pen and paper format.

In 2020, the Bihar Inter exam results were declared on March 24. The overall pass percentage was 80.44 per cent, and as many as 34 students had secured the top five spots.

In Science, out of the total 5,05,467 candidates who appeared for the Bihar Class 12 exams in 2020, 77.39 per cent students have qualified. The pass percentage among girls was 79.52 per cent and among the boys, it was 76.5 per cent.

As many as 16 students have been placed in the top five positions in Class 12 Bihar Science exams. Neha Kumari, Vikki Kumar, Jahangir Alam, Shivam Kumar Verma, Manish Kumar Jaiswal, Naveen Kumar, Gautam Kumar, Abhishek Suman, Shivani Sharma, Ujjwal Kumar, Jyotsna Shikha, Kishan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Shreya Kumari and Ankita Kumar have obtained the highest marks in Science.

In Commerce, the overall pass percentage, last year was 93.26 per cent. Among all the three disciplines the highest pass percentage has been recorded in Commerce stream last year. A total of 71,004 students appeared for the Class 12 Commerce exam. Nine students -- Kausar Fatima, Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary, Beauti Raj, Rahul Kumar, Karnal Kumar, Amit Kumar, Sabiha Perween, Yashwant Raj and Somya Bhati obtained the top five positions in Bihar Class 12 exam last year.

However, in Arts stream, 83.06 per cent of girls who appeared for the Class 12 exam, have passed the exam in 2020. The pass percentage of boys last year was 79.04 per cent. The overall pass percentage was 81.44 per cent. As many as eight students -- Sakshy Kumari, Mukesh Kumar, Simpi Kumari, Rohit Paswan, Gyanoday Kumar, Puja Kumari, Navin Kumar and Avdhesh Kumar have secured the top five positions in the Class 12 exam in Arts last year.