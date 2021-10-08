  • Home
Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced the dates for Class 12 sent-up examinations.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 8, 2021 4:11 pm IST

Bihar Board Class 12 Sent-Up Exam Schedule Announced
New Delhi:

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced the dates for Class 12 sent-up examinations. The BSEB Class 12 sent-up exams for theory subjects and practicals will be conducted between October 19 and November 7, 2021, the BSEB has announced on Twitter. The heads of institution shall choose the dates of the examinations as per their convenience from the given timeline. This has decided in the wake of the upcoming Bihar Panchayat elections.

Students may contact their respective schools to know the schedule for BSEB Class 12 sent-up exam 2022.

Students may contact their respective schools to know the schedule for BSEB Class 12 sent-up exam 2022.

The sent-up exams will be held for the students set to appear in the Bihar Board Intermediate exams in the academic year 2021-22. All the students of Class 12 have to sit for this examination. However, old, compartmental, promoted students will not be required to appear in the BSEB 12th sent-up exam.

The educational institutes will submit the result of the sent-up exam 2022 to the office of District Education Officer between November 11 and 13, 2021. Students can check their results in their respective schools.

The admit card for Class 12 board exams will only be issued to the students who will pass the sent-up exam, the board has said via official communique.

If a student has fails to appear in the examination or has been remarked as ‘fail’, he or she will not be allowed to take the final board examination 2022.

