Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Top Five Rank Holders Of Science, Arts, Commerce

Toppers of Bihar Class 12 board exams

The pass percentage in the Bihar Class 12 board exams results 2021 has been 78.94 as out of 13,40,268 candidates, 10,45,250 candidates have qualified the exams. The Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary had earlier announced the results during a press conference. The girls students have emerged to be the toppers in all three streams-- Science, Commerce and Arts.

The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 77.97 per cent, for the Commerce stream is 91.48 per cent, and 76.28 per cent for the Science stream, the pass percentage is 76.28 per cent.

Further, a total of 2.94 Lakh have been failed in the Inter board examinations. Bihar has been the first state to hold the board exams this year from February 1 to 13.

The overall toppers are Sonali Kumari (Science stream) with 94.2 per cent, Madhu Bharti (Arts stream) with 92.6% and Sugandha Vani (Commerce) with 91.4%.

Here is a list of top five rank holders of the Class 12 students in each stream.

Arts

Rank Student’s name Marks 1 Madhu Bharti 463 1 Kailash Kumar 463 2 Nandani Bharti 461 3 Abhishek Kumar 460 4 Sweta Rani 458 5 Shalvi Kumari 455 5 Priya Kumar 455





Commerce

Rank Student’s name Marks 1 Kausar Fatima 476 1 Sudhanshu Narayana Chaudhary 476 2 Beauty Raj 474 2 Rahul Kumar 474 3 Karnal Kumar 473 4 Amit Kumar 472 5 Kunal Kumar 470









Science

