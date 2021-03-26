Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Top Five Rank Holders Of Science, Arts, Commerce
The pass percentage in the Bihar Class 12 board exams results 2021 has been 78.94 as out of 13,40,268 candidates, 10,45,250 candidates have qualified the exams.
The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 77.97 per cent, for the Commerce stream is 91.48 per cent, and 76.28 per cent for the Science stream, the pass percentage is 76.28 per cent.
Further, a total of 2.94 Lakh have been failed in the Inter board examinations. Bihar has been the first state to hold the board exams this year from February 1 to 13.
The overall toppers are Sonali Kumari (Science stream) with 94.2 per cent, Madhu Bharti (Arts stream) with 92.6% and Sugandha Vani (Commerce) with 91.4%.
Here is a list of top five rank holders of the Class 12 students in each stream.
Arts
Rank
Student’s name
Marks
1
Madhu Bharti
463
1
Kailash Kumar
463
2
Nandani Bharti
461
3
Abhishek Kumar
460
4
Sweta Rani
458
5
Shalvi Kumari
455
5
Priya Kumar
455
Commerce
Rank
Student’s name
Marks
1
Kausar Fatima
476
1
Sudhanshu Narayana Chaudhary
476
2
Beauty Raj
474
2
Rahul Kumar
474
3
Karnal Kumar
473
4
Amit Kumar
472
5
Kunal Kumar
470
Science
Rank
Student’s name
Marks
1
Neha Kumari
476
2
Vikky Kumar
474
3
Jahangeer Alam
474
4
Shivam Kumar Verma
473
4
Manish Kumar Jaiswal
473
4
Naveen Kumar
471
5
Gautam Kumar
471
5
Abhishek Suman
471