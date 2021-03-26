  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Top Five Rank Holders Of Science, Arts, Commerce

Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Top Five Rank Holders Of Science, Arts, Commerce

The pass percentage in the Bihar Class 12 board exams results 2021 has been 78.94 as out of 13,40,268 candidates, 10,45,250 candidates have qualified the exams.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 5:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: What's Next For The 2.94 Lakh Students Who Failed
Bihar Board Declared Class 12 Result In 41 Days; Overall Pass Percentage Drops
Live
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Announced; Girls Top In All Streams: Live Updates
Board Exams Toppers Are From Different Regions: Bihar Education Minister
BSEB Bihar Board Result Statistics: Pass Percentage Drops In Every Stream, Most Sharply In Arts
Bihar Board Declares Inter Result In 41 Days: Highlights
Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Top Five Rank Holders Of Science, Arts, Commerce
Toppers of Bihar Class 12 board exams
New Delhi:

The pass percentage in the Bihar Class 12 board exams results 2021 has been 78.94 as out of 13,40,268 candidates, 10,45,250 candidates have qualified the exams. The Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary had earlier announced the results during a press conference. The girls students have emerged to be the toppers in all three streams-- Science, Commerce and Arts.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

Read More|| BSEB Bihar Board Result Statistics: Pass Percentage Drops In Every Stream, Most Sharply In Arts

The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 77.97 per cent, for the Commerce stream is 91.48 per cent, and 76.28 per cent for the Science stream, the pass percentage is 76.28 per cent.

Further, a total of 2.94 Lakh have been failed in the Inter board examinations. Bihar has been the first state to hold the board exams this year from February 1 to 13.

The overall toppers are Sonali Kumari (Science stream) with 94.2 per cent, Madhu Bharti (Arts stream) with 92.6% and Sugandha Vani (Commerce) with 91.4%.

Here is a list of top five rank holders of the Class 12 students in each stream.

Arts

Rank

Student’s name

Marks

1

Madhu Bharti

463

1

Kailash Kumar

463

2

Nandani Bharti

461

3

Abhishek Kumar

460

4

Sweta Rani

458

5

Shalvi Kumari

455

5

Priya Kumar

455


Commerce

Rank

Student’s name

Marks

1

Kausar Fatima

476

1

Sudhanshu Narayana Chaudhary

476

2

Beauty Raj

474

2

Rahul Kumar

474

3

Karnal Kumar

473

4

Amit Kumar

472

5

Kunal Kumar

470



Science

Rank

Student’s name

Marks

1

Neha Kumari

476

2

Vikky Kumar

474

3

Jahangeer Alam

474

4

Shivam Kumar Verma

473

4

Manish Kumar Jaiswal

473

4

Naveen Kumar

471

5

Gautam Kumar

471

5

Abhishek Suman

471

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Class 12 Exam BSEB Inter Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: What's Next For The 2.94 Lakh Students Who Failed
Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: What's Next For The 2.94 Lakh Students Who Failed
Bihar Board Declared Class 12 Result In 41 Days; Overall Pass Percentage Drops
Bihar Board Declared Class 12 Result In 41 Days; Overall Pass Percentage Drops
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Announced; Girls Top In All Streams: Live Updates
Live | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Announced; Girls Top In All Streams: Live Updates
Board Exams Toppers Are From Different Regions: Bihar Education Minister
Board Exams Toppers Are From Different Regions: Bihar Education Minister
BSEB Bihar Board Result Statistics: Pass Percentage Drops In Every Stream, Most Sharply In Arts
BSEB Bihar Board Result Statistics: Pass Percentage Drops In Every Stream, Most Sharply In Arts
.......................... Advertisement ..........................