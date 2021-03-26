Bihar Board Class 12 Result Today; Know About Rechecking Process

BSEB Class 12 result scrutiny at biharboardonline.com (Representational image)

The Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, will announce the Class 12 result today. Over 13 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam. In case a candidate is not satisfied with the Bihar board Inter result and had expected better scores, they can apply to have their answers-scripts rechecked. The BSEB typically announces the process for application immediately after declaring the results which are expected at 3 pm today. The candidates’ individual scores will be available on the board’s official website, biharboardonline.com. The application for rechecking will be via the same website.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result Live Updates

The application process for rechecking is standard. Based on last year’s rules, to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids. Candidates will also be required to pay a scrutiny fee for each paper they want to be rechecked. In 2020, the rechecking fee was Rs 70 per paper. Last year, students of Bihar board could also apply for photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result Rechecking Process

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘apply for scrutiny’ link

Step 3: Enter roll code, roll number, and registration number

Step 4: An application ID will be generated, log in using the application ID

Step 5: Choose subjects for scrutiny by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject

Step 6: Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking

Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The application for the Class 12 compartmental exam will be held after the announcement of the result.