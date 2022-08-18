Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Dummy Registration Card For 2023 Exam Out; Apply For Correction By August 22

BSEB inter 2023 exam dummy registration card out

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Class 12 dummy registration cards for the senior secondary Bihar board 2023 exams. Candidates who have applied for the 2023 intermediate exams, or Class 12 exams, by August 14 can now download the 12th dummy registration card from inter23.biharboardonline.com. To access the Bihar board 12th dummy registration card 2023, candidates have to key in the required login credentials at the website.

Candidates can download the BSEB 12th dummy registartion card from the BSEB website and check of any errors and mismatch in information in it. As soon as candidates download the dummy registration cards, students are advised to check for errors including in names, nationality, photos, dates of births and parents’ names. The Bihar board will also allow the students to rectify errors in the dummy 12th registration cards. In case students fina any error, students will have to inform the school heads of mistakes in the senior secondary Bihar board 12th registration card 2023 by August 22.

Steps To Download BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the link provided on the website, ‘For Download Dummy Registration Card - Click Here.’

Step 3: Enter the requisite credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the Bihar 12th dummy registration card