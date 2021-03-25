Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result Tomorrow At 3 PM, Confirms BSEB

Bihar Board Class 12 result will be declared tomorrow

The Bihar Board Class 12 result will be declared tomorrow, the state secondary education board, Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB), has confirmed now. The result will be declared at 3 pm, the Board has added. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhury will release the BSEB 12th result at 3 pm on March 26, the BSEB has tweeted. Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and Board Chairman Anand Kishor will also be present during the release of the Bihar Board 12th result.

— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 25, 2021

Over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 13, 2021, at 1,473 examination centres.

Students who have appeared in the Bihar Board Inter exams this year need to secure a minimum passing mark in each subject to get the pass certificate. On the basis of the previous year’s marking scheme, candidates have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate in order to pass the exam successfully.

The board will now allow the scrutiny of the Class 12 result for those who have failed or are not satisfied with the result. Candidates must check the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding the schedule of compartment exams and scrutiny.