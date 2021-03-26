Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result Declared, 78.04% Pass

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Class 12 result 2021 has been announced by BSEB

Bihar Board Class 12 result has been declared today by the state school examination board, BSEB, for all the three streams-- Arts, Science and Commerce. The result has been announced within 41 days of completion of the exam which began with practical tests from January 9 and ended on February 13. 78.04 per cent of the students who took the Bihar board Class 12 exam have passed. Those who appeared in the examination can check the result at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board Class 12 result.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

The Board has announced the inter exam results in a press conference in the presence of state education minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Secretary Sanjay Kumar and BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishor.

Students can collect their passing certificates and Class 12 mark sheets from their respective schools.

This year, over 13 lakh students had registered for the Bihar Intermediate exams. BSEB concluded the exam for Class 12 students on February 13.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation of their answer sheets. The Board will open the application window and release a notification on this at its official website shortly.

Those who have failed in one or two subjects will get an opportunity to appear for the compartment examinations.

With the declaration of the Class 12 result, Bihar Board has become the first state to release any school exam result for a third consecutive year.

The pass percentage in the Intermediate exam was 79.76 per cent in 2019 which had increased to 80.44 per cent in 2020.