Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table Released, BSEB Inter Exams From February 1
The BSEB Class 12 exam will start on February 1 and will conclude on February 11, 2023.
Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2023 today, December 13. The BSEB Class 12 exam will start on February 1 and will conclude on February 11, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two session- the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
The Bihar board practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. While the board will release the BSEB Inter practical exam 2023 admit card on December 19, 2022, the admit card for theory exams will be issued on January 16, 2023. Students can check the Bihar Board Class 12 Time Table on the official website- biharboardonline.com.
इन्टरमीडिएट परीक्षा से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण गतिविधियों के लिए प्रकाशित किये जा रहे वार्षिक कैलेण्डर, 2023 की माहवार / तिथिवार गतिविधियाँ निम्नवत् हैं-— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 13, 2022
BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table
|Date
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|1:45 PM to 5 PM
|February 1, 2023
|Mathematics
|Hindi
|February 2, 2023
|Physics, NRB
|English
|February 3, 2023
|Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, Maithili
|Geography, Foundation Course
|February 4, 2023
|English
|History, Elective Subject Trade Paper
|February 6, 2023
|Biology
|Political Science, Business Studies
|February 7, 2023
|Hindi
|Economics
|February 8, 2023
|Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|Psychology, Entrepreneurship
|February 9, 2023
|Music, Agriculture
|Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper
|February 10, 2023
|Sociology, Accountancy
|Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education
|For Vocational - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga and Physical Education
|February 11, 2023
|Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|Philosophy
As per the BSEB official release, the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2023 will be declared in March-April 2023. The compartment exam will be held in April-May 2023.