Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table Released, BSEB Inter Exams From February 1

BSEB Class 12 exam 2023 time table released

Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2023 today, December 13. The BSEB Class 12 exam will start on February 1 and will conclude on February 11, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two session- the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Don't Miss: Bihar Board 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The Bihar board practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. While the board will release the BSEB Inter practical exam 2023 admit card on December 19, 2022, the admit card for theory exams will be issued on January 16, 2023. Students can check the Bihar Board Class 12 Time Table on the official website- biharboardonline.com.

इन्टरमीडिएट परीक्षा से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण गतिविधियों के लिए प्रकाशित किये जा रहे वार्षिक कैलेण्डर, 2023 की माहवार / तिथिवार गतिविधियाँ निम्नवत् हैं-

Get Link..https://t.co/dq96ocNItR — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 13, 2022

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table

Date 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM 1:45 PM to 5 PM February 1, 2023 Mathematics Hindi February 2, 2023 Physics, NRB English February 3, 2023 Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, Maithili Geography, Foundation Course February 4, 2023 English History, Elective Subject Trade Paper February 6, 2023 Biology Political Science, Business Studies February 7, 2023 Hindi Economics February 8, 2023 Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla Psychology, Entrepreneurship February 9, 2023 Music, Agriculture Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper February 10, 2023 Sociology, Accountancy Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education For Vocational - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga and Physical Education February 11, 2023 Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla Philosophy

As per the BSEB official release, the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2023 will be declared in March-April 2023. The compartment exam will be held in April-May 2023.