  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table Released, BSEB Inter Exams From February 1

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table Released, BSEB Inter Exams From February 1

The BSEB Class 12 exam will start on February 1 and will conclude on February 11, 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 13, 2022 1:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Announces 10th, 12th Exams 2023 Schedule, Check Dates
Bihar Board To Release 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2023 Today
BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till December 15
Bihar Board Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023 Out; Correction Window Open Till November 18
Candidates Can Correct Bihar Board Class 10, 12 BSEB Documents On DMS System; Here's How
Bihar Board Begins BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registrations For 2024 Exams; Details On Application Process
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table Released, BSEB Inter Exams From February 1
BSEB Class 12 exam 2023 time table released

Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2023 today, December 13. The BSEB Class 12 exam will start on February 1 and will conclude on February 11, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two session- the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Don't Miss: Bihar Board 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The Bihar board practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. While the board will release the BSEB Inter practical exam 2023 admit card on December 19, 2022, the admit card for theory exams will be issued on January 16, 2023. Students can check the Bihar Board Class 12 Time Table on the official website- biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table

Date9:30 AM to 12:45 PM1:45 PM to 5 PM
February 1, 2023MathematicsHindi
February 2, 2023Physics, NRBEnglish
February 3, 2023Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, MaithiliGeography, Foundation Course
February 4, 2023EnglishHistory, Elective Subject Trade Paper
February 6, 2023BiologyPolitical Science, Business Studies
February 7, 2023HindiEconomics
February 8, 2023Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, BanglaPsychology, Entrepreneurship
February 9, 2023Music, AgricultureHome Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper
February 10, 2023Sociology, AccountancyComputer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education
For Vocational - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga and Physical Education
February 11, 2023Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, BanglaPhilosophy

As per the BSEB official release, the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2023 will be declared in March-April 2023. The compartment exam will be held in April-May 2023.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam BSEB Time Table
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2023 Mock Test Links From Last Year Active At Gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023 Mock Test Links From Last Year Active At Gate.iitk.ac.in
CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; ICAI Admit Card Guidelines, Key Points
CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; ICAI Admit Card Guidelines, Key Points
AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 2 Registration Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 2 Registration Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea By Aspirant With Learning Disability Seeking Admission In MBBS Course
Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea By Aspirant With Learning Disability Seeking Admission In MBBS Course
AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today
AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................