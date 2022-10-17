  • Home
  • Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023: BSEB Extends Registration Deadline Till October 20

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023: BSEB Extends Registration Deadline Till October 20

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2023.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 5:21 pm IST

BSEB 12th Board Exam Registration Deadline Extended
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2023. Candidates can now register for BSEB 12th Exam 2023 with late fee till October 20. Earlier the last date to register for intermediate examination for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams was October 15, 2022. Students can fill the Bihar Board Class 12 exam form and pay the processing fee online on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Along with the BSEB 12th exam form date, the board has also extended the Class 12 registration fee payment date till October 20. The BSEB has stated in its tweet that the students appearing in the Bihar Board Intermediate annual examination 2023 can fill the online examination form and deposit the fee by October 20, 2022.

Students will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 1,550 for regular courses and Rs 1,950 for vocational courses. This includes a late fee of Rs 150.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website- biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2023 registration link
  • Enter details and upload the documents
  • Pay the application fee and click on the submit tab
  • Download the hard copy, and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 Registration

BSEB Exams
