Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exams From April 29

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the dates of the Intermediate (Class 12) compartmental examination. As per the schedule released, the Bihar Board Class 12 compartment exams will be held from April 29 to May 10, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 27, 2021 11:11 am IST

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the dates of the Intermediate (Class 12) compartmental examination. As per the schedule released, the Bihar Board Class 12 compartment exams will be held from April 29 to May 10, 2021. Candidates who have failed in one or two subjects need to fill compartment examination forms between April 5 and April 10, 2021. The results of BSEB Class 12 compartment exams will be announced in May 2021.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for 13.4 lakh Class 12 students on March 26 and of them, 2,94,317 have failed. Those who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

On the other hand, students who feel their scores are unjustified can apply for rechecking of answer sheets of the Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Students can also apply for obtaining the scanned copies of BSEB Class 12 answer sheets and OMR sheets.

The application process will commence on April 1. To apply for re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students must first register and generate application IDs by paying a fee for each paper they want to be rechecked. The rechecking fee is Rs 70 per subject.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result Scrutiny: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website -- biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck the link

Step 3: Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number

Step 4: Login using the system-generated application ID

Step 5: Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject

Step 6: Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking

