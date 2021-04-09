Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow

BSEB Class 12 compartmental exam registrations to end tommorow

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be closing the official registrations for Class 12 compartmental exams tomorrow, April 10. The students who have failed to qualify certain subjects in the final board examinations conducted in February and March will have to reappear for those exams. The principles of Bihar state schools can register the students for re-exam at the official website .bihar.gov.in. This option is only valid for those who have failed in one or two subjects.

The compartment exams will be from April 29 to May 10. The results for the compartmental exams will be announced in May.

The Class 12 Bihar board exams result was announced on March 26 in which out of 13.4 Lakh students, 2,94,317 students were unable to qualify the exams. The students had to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject to qualify the exam.

Along with the compartmental exam, BSEB will hold a special exam for students who were unable to appear for the board exams as they were unable to pay the exam fees. Students who could not appear in the Class 12 final exams due to errors in their exam forms will also be allowed to appear in the special exam, after correcting the errors in their forms.

Bihar board had also given the option for scrutiny of Class 12 answer sheets in case of any doubt regarding the evaluation of the exam paper. Students had to pay Rs 70 per subject to request for re-checking. The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were held between April 29 to May 10, 2021. Those who had secured more than 90 percent in the exams were called for a verification before announcing the final results.

Last year BSEB also allowed students to apply for photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets.

BSEB had also released Class 10 board exams results. Of the 13.4 lakh students who appeared for the BSEB Intermediate exams, 10, 45,950 have passed and 2,94,317 had failed.