Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam From April 29; Admit Cards Soon

BSEB will release the Class 12 compartmental exam admit cards at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the intermediate compartmental exams from April 29 to May 10 for all the streams including Arts, Commerce and Science. The board is likely to release the Bihar Class 12 compartmental exam admit cards soon at the official website -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The school heads will be able to download the Class 12 intermediate compartment exam admit cards by using their school user IDs and passwords.

BSEB Class 12 compartmental exams 2021 will be held in offline mode across the state. Bihar board Class 12 compartment exam is for those students who failed in one or two subjects in the recently-announced Class 12 final exam result. The admit cards of BSEB compartmental exam will mention the details of the students including BSEB application numbers, roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 exam centres and subjects. As per the Bihar board 12th compartmental exam date 2021, the board will conduct the exams between April 29 and May 10. The Class 12 Inter compartmental exam results will likely be declared in May 2021.

BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website BSEB -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the BSEB Class 12 exam 2021 admit cards

The school principals have to sign the admit cards of the BSEB 2021 inter exam before distributing them among the students.

Along with the BSEB Inter compartment exam, the board will also hold a special exam for students who applied for Class 12 final exams but their exam fees were not submitted by schools. These students will receive all the facilities of the final exam, including practical exam, the board said. Students who could not appear in the Class 12 final exams due to errors in their exam forms will also be allowed to appear in the special exam, after correcting the errors in their forms.