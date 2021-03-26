  • Home
BSEB 12th result will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 2:35 pm IST

Bihar Board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce Result Today: What's Next?
BSEB Class 12 result to be announced today
New Delhi:

Bihar Class 12 board exam result will be declared today by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The result is expected to be announced at 3 pm today. Over 13 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. BSEB 12th result will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board held the Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational exams between February 1 and February 13. The practical exams of Bihar Class 12 board were held from January 9 to January 18.

As soon as the results are announced, the candidates’ individual scores will be available on the board’s official website, biharboardonline.com. With the announcement of Bihar board Inter result 2021, BSEB will become the first education board in India to conduct and announce the result of board exams in 2021.

BSEB Class 12 Result: What's Next?

  • Students unsatisfied with the board exam results of Class 12 Bihar board can apply for scrutiny

  • Students of Bihar board can also apply for photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets

  • Students who do not qualify the BSEB Inter exam this time can appear for compartmental exams. The details of the Bihar board compartmental exams will be notified by the Board later

  • The Bihar board Class 12 pass certificate and marksheets will be issued to students later

  • After downloading the online mark statement students should save a copy for reference purpose

  • Admission process for undergraduate courses will begin soon after the results are out

