Bihar Board Class 10th Result Soon: Important Points For Students

Bihar board 10th result is expected soon. As per the latest information given by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the 10th result is expected this week. The result will be announced after the verification process is complete which could be on or after May 20, sources have said. Reports suggest, the Bihar board 10th result can be expected either today or latest by tomorrow. However, the Board has not announced any date yet, officially.

The Bihar Board 10th result will be announced on the official portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. Students are suggested to follow the official websites for result. The result is also hosted on third party websites, but students should be careful while accessing those websites.

The Class 10th exams were held in February.

In 2019, BSEB 10th results were declared on April 6 and the overall pass percentage was 80.73%.

The Bihar Board results have been delayed due to the lockdown announced in the country to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

The BSEB has almost completed the compilation of marks and it is now busy in preparing the list of 10th toppers.

The BSEB will interview the toppers first, likely over the phone or through video call. The interview process is expected to be completed in the next few days.

After verification of identities of the toppers, the board will prepare a final topper list. The Bihar Board is conducting the physical verification of the toppers because of the topper scam happened in the state in 2017 in which some toppers failed to give answers when asked about the questions from their syllabus.

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10th exam this year,

The Board has already declared the Class 12th result.