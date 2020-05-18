  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Class 10th Result Soon: Important Points For Students

Bihar Board Class 10th Result Soon: Important Points For Students

The Bihar Board 10th result will be announced on the official portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. Students are suggested to follow the official websites for result.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 18, 2020 8:39 am IST

RELATED NEWS

BSEB Matric Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Results Soon. Details Here
ICSI Starts Free Online Crash Course For June Exam
GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat Girl Fights Abject Poverty To Score 98.86% In Class 12 Exams
NEET SS 2020: NEET Super Specialty Unlikely In July Or August
COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) Application Form Deadline Extended till May 31
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
Bihar Board Class 10th Result Soon: Important Points For Students
The Bihar Board 10th result is expected to be announced on the official portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

Bihar board 10th result is expected soon. As per the latest information given by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the 10th result is expected this week. The result will be announced after the verification process is complete which could be on or after May 20, sources have said. Reports suggest, the Bihar board 10th result can be expected either today or latest by tomorrow. However, the Board has not announced any date yet, officially.

The Bihar Board 10th result will be announced on the official portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. Students are suggested to follow the official websites for result. The result is also hosted on third party websites, but students should be careful while accessing those websites.

The Class 10th exams were held in February.

In 2019, BSEB 10th results were declared on April 6 and the overall pass percentage was 80.73%.

The Bihar Board results have been delayed due to the lockdown announced in the country to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

The BSEB has almost completed the compilation of marks and it is now busy in preparing the list of 10th toppers.

The BSEB will interview the toppers first, likely over the phone or through video call. The interview process is expected to be completed in the next few days.

After verification of identities of the toppers, the board will prepare a final topper list. The Bihar Board is conducting the physical verification of the toppers because of the topper scam happened in the state in 2017 in which some toppers failed to give answers when asked about the questions from their syllabus.

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10th exam this year,

The Board has already declared the Class 12th result.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Results Bihar Board 10th results BSEB matric result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI Starts Free Online Crash Course For June Exam
ICSI Starts Free Online Crash Course For June Exam
GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat Girl Fights Abject Poverty To Score 98.86% In Class 12 Exams
GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat Girl Fights Abject Poverty To Score 98.86% In Class 12 Exams
Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends Lockdown; How It’s Going To Affect Education Sector
Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends Lockdown; How It’s Going To Affect Education Sector
BSEB Matric Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Results Soon. Details Here
BSEB Matric Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Results Soon. Details Here
COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0: Ministry of Home Affairs Issues Guidelines, Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed
COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0: Ministry of Home Affairs Issues Guidelines, Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................