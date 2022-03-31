Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers

Bihar Board Class 10 result is announced today, March 31

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will provide appreciation gifts to matric, or Class 10, toppers. BSEB will hand over laptops, cash prizes, and Kindle e-book readers to the candidates who secure top scores in the Matriculation examination. The first rank holder will be provided with a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. The second rank holder will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader and similarly the third rank holder will be getting a laptop and Kindle e-book along with Rs 50,000.

Besides that, the students who acquired fourth and fifth rank in BSEB Class 10 exam, will also be rewarded with Rs 15,000 and one laptop each.

The BSEB matric, or Class 10 result is declared on Thursday, March 31. A total of 12.86 lakh (12,86,971) students cleared the matriculation exam successfully this year. 4.24 lakh (4,24,597) students managed to secure first division, second division- 5.10 lakh (5,10,441) and third division- 3.47 lakh (3,47,637). Over 6.78 lakh (6,78,110) boys cleared the matric exam in compare to 6.08 lakh (6,08,861) girls.

Ramayani Roy with 487 marks secured the top rank in BSEB Class 10 examination. The second position is acquired by Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur jointly with 486. Pragya Kumari secured rank 3 with 485 marks.