  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers

The first rank holder in BSEB Class 10 will be provided with a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 10:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Updates: BSEB Matric Result Declared; Toppers List, Scorecard
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Not Available On Official Website
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Details On Compartment Exam, Registration Date
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 79.88%, Improves From Last Year
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check Matric Result
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Boys Outshine Girls In BSEB Matric Exam; Pass Percentage At 79.88%
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers
Bihar Board Class 10 result is announced today, March 31
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will provide appreciation gifts to matric, or Class 10, toppers. BSEB will hand over laptops, cash prizes, and Kindle e-book readers to the candidates who secure top scores in the Matriculation examination. The first rank holder will be provided with a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. The second rank holder will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader and similarly the third rank holder will be getting a laptop and Kindle e-book along with Rs 50,000.

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The IndustryCheck out now.

Besides that, the students who acquired fourth and fifth rank in BSEB Class 10 exam, will also be rewarded with Rs 15,000 and one laptop each.

The BSEB matric, or Class 10 result is declared on Thursday, March 31. A total of 12.86 lakh (12,86,971) students cleared the matriculation exam successfully this year. 4.24 lakh (4,24,597) students managed to secure first division, second division- 5.10 lakh (5,10,441) and third division- 3.47 lakh (3,47,637). Over 6.78 lakh (6,78,110) boys cleared the matric exam in compare to 6.08 lakh (6,08,861) girls.

Ramayani Roy with 487 marks secured the top rank in BSEB Class 10 examination. The second position is acquired by Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur jointly with 486. Pragya Kumari secured rank 3 with 485 marks.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB matric result Bihar Board Exam 2020

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Updates: BSEB Matric Result Declared; Toppers List, Scorecard
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Updates: BSEB Matric Result Declared; Toppers List, Scorecard
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Not Available On Official Website
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Not Available On Official Website
7.45 Lakh Candidates To Write Bengal Board's Class 12 Exams Offline
7.45 Lakh Candidates To Write Bengal Board's Class 12 Exams Offline
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: BSEB Extends Deadline For Application
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: BSEB Extends Deadline For Application
Himachal Pradesh Special Exams For Class 10 Students Rescheduled; New Date Here
Himachal Pradesh Special Exams For Class 10 Students Rescheduled; New Date Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................