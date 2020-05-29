Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny 2020: Last Date To Apply Is June 12

Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, has opened the application window for Class 10 or Matric result scrutiny. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can now apply for scrutiny on the official website-- biharboardonline.com. The application window will be available from today-- May 29 to June 12.

In order to fill up the Bihar Board 10th scrutiny application form, candidates will be required to register using the required login credentials.

How To Fill UP BSEB 10th Scrutiny Form 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB

Step 2: Click on “Register for Scrutiny and RTI” link

Step 3: Fill-up the registration form by providing your roll code, roll number, date of birth, username and password, and click on the ‘Register’ icon.

Step 4: Login using your username and password.

Step 5: Choose subjects for scrutiny.

Step 6: Click on the ‘fee payment’ option.

Candidates will be required to pay a scrutiny fee of Rs. 70 per paper. The fee can be paid online using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Recently, BSEB extended the application window for Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny.

The results of the Class 10 or Matric exam were declared on May 26. This year, as many as 14,94,071 students appeared in the exam. Out of them, 12,04,030 (80.59%) students have passed.

With this, BSEB has become the first Indian board to declare both Matriculation and Intermediate exam results this year. Other boards had to postpone remaining exams and delay evaluation of answer sheets, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.