BSEB Class 10 exams result

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will be announcing the Class 10 Bihar board exams results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The matric results will be released in the form of mark sheets indicating the subject-wise marks, overall percentage, the qualification status-- pass, fail or withheld along with the candidate’s name, roll number and date of birth. The results are expected to be announced at 3:30 pm. The state education minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary may also reveal the names of the state toppers.

The Bihar board matric students must keep their BSEB admit cards handy before the declaration of the results. This would help them to avoid last-minute panic and access the results easily.

The BSEB online portal will host different links for the Class 10 exam results. The students will have to login the portal using their roll number and roll codes to access their score cards.

Class 10 students must have access to their admit cards to note their roll number and roll code and enter them on the online portal. The BSEB has already uploaded the link to ‘Annual Secondary Examination Result’.

Once the results are announced, they can click on the live link and will be directed to the online board exams portal. They can enter their roll codes and roll numbers and then click on submit. They will be directed to their mark sheet.

Class 10 admit cards would also include details about the exams for which students had appeared.

Students will have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

In case of any confusion, the students can refer to their admit cards to access the BSEB helpline numbers and the website.

Further, it has been advised that the candidates must save the printed copy of their exam admit cards even after the results have been announced. In case, they wish to apply for the scrutiny of their answer sheets or have to appear for any compartmental exams, the previous admit cards would come handy.

The BSEB Class 10 results will be announced for 16.84 lakh students.