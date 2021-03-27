Bihar Board 2021 Class 10 results will be announced soon

The Bihar Board Class 10 result date is yet to be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), however, with the announcement of Class 12 results, it is expected to be declared soon. Originally scheduled from February 17 to 24, Bihar Board Class 10 exams concluded on March 8 following the leak of the Social Science paper on February 19. BSEB had cancelled the exam held in the first shift and reconducted it on March 8.

BSEB will declare Class 10 results as soon as the physical verification of all the toppers is done by the Bihar Board. The verification process of toppers started after an incident in 2017 when some of the toppers failed to answer basic questions from their syllabus.

Over 16.8 lakh students had registered for the Bihar board Class 10 exam this year. The enrolment of boys is 8,46,663 as that of 8,37,803 girls. In 2020, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 students was 80.59 per cent. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for BSEB 10th results was 80.73%.

Himanshu Raj, a student of Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas, had topped the BSEB Class 10 examination with 96.20 per cent marks in 2020. In 2019, Sawan Raj Bharati, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, had topped the Class 10 exam with 97.2 per cent marks.

BSEB has announced the Class 12 (intermediate) results on March 26.

After Class 10, candidates have an option to choose one of the three streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts for further studies.

The number of students who appeared for each stream in the Class 12 board examinations is indicative of what students choose to study after passing the Bihar Board matric exams.

Stream Total Boys Girls Science 5,39,131 3,68,511 1,70,620 Commerce 73,901 43,547 24,059 Arts 7,26,716 2,79,312 4,47,404 All 13,40,267 6,96,589 6,43,678





As the Class 12 results 2021 are now declared, the following table indicates how well Class 10 students do in the respective streams they chose.

Stream Students in First Class Students in Second Class Students in Third Class Science 2,14,657 1,88,574 8,036 Commerce 37,258 24,242 6,106 Arts 1,09,530 3,29,926 1,27,194 All 3,61,597 5,42,993 1,41,352





Here’s a quick look at stream-wise pass percentages of Class 12 students. It’s another way of looking at the performance of students after they pass Class 10. The following table indicates how Commerce, Science and Arts students performed in their streams.

Stream Total No. Of Students Number Of Students Who Passed Pass Percentage Science 5,39,131 4,11,267 76.28 Commerce 73,901 67,606 91.48 Arts 7,26,716 5,66,650 77.97



