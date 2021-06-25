Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Matric Certificates Will Be Available From June 26

School Principals will collect the certificates on June 26 and distribute to students, BSEB said (representational)

Certificates of Bihar Class 10, Class 10 compartment exams are being sent to district offices and these will be available for distribution from June 26, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said Friday evening. School principals will collect the certificates from the offices, distribute among students and keep records, the board has instructed.

“Certificates of students who have passed the annual Madhyamik examination 2020, and Madhyamik compartment exam 2019 are being sent to the offices of district officers and these will be available for distribution from June 26,” the board said in a notification.

Bihar Matric and Intermediate compartment results for 2021 were announced earlier this month.

Due to the Covid situation, the board did not conduct compartment examinations this year. Instead, students were allotted grace marks.

With grace marks, as many as 1,21,316 more Class 10 students have qualified Matric exams, and 97,474 students have passed the inter exams.

BSEB had declared Class 10 results on April 5. A total of 16,54,171 students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams out of whom 78.17 per cent students have passed. Class 12 results were announced on March 26.

Bihar is the first State Education board in the country that conducted both Class 10 and 12 board exams this year amid the pandemic and announced results in a record time.