Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Laptops, Cash Prizes For State Toppers

Bihar Board Class 10 toppers will get cash prizes, laptops and e-book readers. The first rank holders will be awarded with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. While the second rank holders will be presented with Rs 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader, the third rank holders of BSEB Class 10 Matric result will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The students who have obtained ranks between fourth and tenth in the Bihar Class 10 board exam results will be awarded Rs 10,000 and one laptop each.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) took to Twitter to announce the awards.

The BSEB Matric results were declared on Monday, April 5. As per a BSEB release, a total of 101 students have secured a position in top ten. The overall pass percentage this year is 78.17 per cent. Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar have topped BSEB Class 10 exams with 96.80 per cent marks.

Of 16.8 lakh students, a total of 16,54,171 students have been declared successful (78.17 per cent) that included 4,13,087 students who passed the examination in first division while 5,00,615 passed in second and 3,78,980 passed in third division.