Bihar Board Class 10 Result Declared At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB matric 10th result 2022 is declared today

The Bihar Board Matric, or Class 10, result has been declared today, March 31. Around 16.48 lakh students will now be able to access the BSEB Class 10 results through the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The exams were scheduled to end on February 24 but the Mathematics paper leaked on February 17 and had to be rescheduled. The re-exam was held on March 24. BSEB Result Live

Bihar will once again be the first state to hold both Class 10 and 12 board exams and declare results in 2022. While declaring the BSEB Class 10 result today, board Chairman said: “The result has been declared in record time”. "First board in the country to declare results in March," he added.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check Matric Result

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in On the homepage, click on the result link Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022 marksheet.

Although the Bihar board 10th result has been announced today but the hard copies of mark sheets, along with pass certificates will be distributed later by the schools. The online result will show their marks statement and qualifying status – pass or fail.