  Bihar Board Class 10 Dummy Admit card 2023 Out; Correction Window Open Till November 18

Bihar Board Class 10 Dummy Admit card 2023 Out; Correction Window Open Till November 18

BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2023 is released on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 5:47 pm IST

BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card out.
Image credit: Shutterstock

BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2023. To check and download the BSEB dummy admit card one needs to visit the official website–secondary.biharboardonline.com. If students find any incorrect information on the name, date of birth, subject and other details then they can make corrections till November 18, 2022.

Don't Miss: Bihar Board 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

After logging in to the website with the user id and password, the school head can download the uploaded BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card and hand it over to all the students. It is necessary for the students to go through all the instructions mentioned in the admit card. Also Read || Candidates Can Correct Bihar Board Class 10, 12 BSEB Documents On DMS System; Here's How

BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download By Head Of School

  • Open the BSEB official website– secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • After that click on ‘Examination Application Form For Exam 2023’
  • And then click on ‘Click here to proceed’
  • Then on ‘Click here to apply/view and login.
  • Download the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card.

BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download By Students

  • Students at first need to visit the official website– secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • And then click on the ‘Dummy admit card’ option.
  • Enter the required credentials– registration number and date of birth.
  • Download the BSEB Class 10 w3dummy admit card 2023.
