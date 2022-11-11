Bihar Board Class 10 Dummy Admit card 2023 Out; Correction Window Open Till November 18

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card out.

BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2023. To check and download the BSEB dummy admit card one needs to visit the official website–secondary.biharboardonline.com. If students find any incorrect information on the name, date of birth, subject and other details then they can make corrections till November 18, 2022.

After logging in to the website with the user id and password, the school head can download the uploaded BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card and hand it over to all the students. It is necessary for the students to go through all the instructions mentioned in the admit card. Also Read || Candidates Can Correct Bihar Board Class 10, 12 BSEB Documents On DMS System; Here's How

BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download By Head Of School

Open the BSEB official website– secondary.biharboardonline.com.

After that click on ‘Examination Application Form For Exam 2023’

And then click on ‘Click here to proceed’

Then on ‘Click here to apply/view and login.

Download the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card.

BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download By Students