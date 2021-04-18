BSEB Class 10 compartmental exams registration closes today

The Bihar Secondary Education Board will be closing the registration for Class 10 or Matric compartmental exam today. The Class 10 board exams students were unable to score minimum marks in theory and practical papers will have to appear for re-tests. Principles of respective Bihar schools will have to fill the compartmental exam forms on behalf of the students at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can pay the examination fee till May 23.

BSEB Class 10 Qualifying Criteria

The Class 10 students had to score a minimum of 30 per cent in the theory and 40 per cent in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Bihar Board matric exam. Students are allowed to appear for compartmental exams for not more than two subjects excluding English.

BSEB had deferred the last date for filling the Class 10 compartmental exam forms from April 16 to April 18. This was done to give fair opportunity to students to apply for the exams through principals of their respective schools.

Apart from the compartmental exams, BSEB will also be conducting Matric special exams for students who were unable to appear for the main Class 10 board exams held between February 17 to February 24. This would also include those who were not able to fill their exam forms or their exam forms were not accepted due to non-payment of fee.

In case the students face any issues in filling the online exam form or submitting the examination fee, they can contact BSEB helpline at 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.

Bihar had declared the Class 10 board exams results on April 5. As per that, 16,54,171 students appeared for the exams out of which 12,93,054 students had passed, which includes 6,76,518 boys and 6,16,536 girls.

Those who failed in the board exams were given an opportunity to apply for the scrutiny of their answer sheets in case they were dissatisfied with their results. Those who failed will now appear for the compartmental exams.