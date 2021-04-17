Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Date Extended Till April 18

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Class 10 compartmental exam registration date has been extended

The Bihar board Class 10 or Matric compartment exam registration date has been extended. The registration window opened on April 12 and was scheduled to close today, April 16. Keeping in mind the interest of students, the Bihar School Examination (BSEB) will close the application for the Bihar Matric compartmental exams on April 18. Students will now get two more days to fill the BSEB compartmental exam forms. Forms of students for BSEB Class 10 compartment exam are to be filled by the principals of respective schools on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. For students unable to pay the exam fees will be allowed to make only the payment till May 23, a BSEB statement said.

The students who were unable to obtain the minimum pass marks in the recently-announced Bihar Class 10th exam result can appear for the compartmental exams. Students can register for a maximum of two papers excluding English for Bihar Matric compartmental exams. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

Also for students who expected better marks in Class 10 Matric exam results Bihar board can apply for scrutiny of the marks obtained in the subjects. Students can apply for scrutiny of Class 10 matric result at the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board will close the application window for Class 10th BSEB scrutiny on April 17.

BSEB declared the Class 10 results on April 5. According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar.

The Bihar board has also issued helpline numbers for the applicants in cases they find difficulty in submitting the Class 10 Matric compartment exam forms in online mode and paying the application fees. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.