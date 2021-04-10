Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exams Registration To Begin From April 12

BSEB will begin the registration for Class 10 compartment exam from April 12 to 16

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin registration for Class 10 or Matric Compartment exam, 2021, on April 12. BSEB will keep the registration window for the compartment exams open till April 16. Forms of students for BSEB Class 10 compartment exam are to be filled by the principals of respective schools on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar board Class 10 compartment exam is for those students who failed in one or two subjects in the recently-announced Class 10 final exam result.

The board has also issued helpline numbers for the applicants in cases they find difficulty in submitting the compartment exam forms in online mode and paying the application fees. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.

Also for students who expected better marks in Class 10 Matric exam results Bihar board can apply for scrutiny of the marks obtained in the subjects. The board has provided a designated portal for scrutiny of Class 10th BSEB result -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board declared the Class 10 results on April 5. According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar.