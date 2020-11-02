Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021 Released; How To Download BSEB Hall Ticket

BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2020 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can download the Bihar Board Class 10 dummy admit card until November 5, 2020, by entering their school code, registration number and date of birth.

It is to be noted that the final Bihar Board 10th admit card 2021 will be issued in the second week of June 2021. Bihar Board exams for Class 10 will be conducted from February 17 and 24, 2021.

Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 202: How To Download

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the BSEB admit card 2021: