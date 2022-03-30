  • Home
BSEB 10th Result 2022: Bihar Board to announce matric, class 10 exam result on March 31 at 1 PM. Check result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 4:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

BSEB 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the matric, class 10 exam result on Thursday, March 31. State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the matric result at 1 pm tomorrow in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor, BSEB in a tweet mentioned. Once announced, students can check the result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in. Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Last year, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate, class 12 exam successfully.

