Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: Know Minimum Marks Required To Pass 10th Exam

Check BSEB Matric 10th result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is soon going to announce the result of matriculation, class 10 exam 2022; students can expect their matriculation exam result by month-end, March 31. BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi earlier told Careers360 that the board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted. "We are trying to announce the class 10 exam result this month, but it's too early to confirm," the official said.

The Bihar Board, BSEB 10th matric exam result will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

The students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the class 10 exam. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent.

A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.

The intermediate exam result was earlier announced, and a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exams successfully.