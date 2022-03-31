Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: What If Official Websites Do Not Work; Alternative Ways To Check 10th Result

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSEB 10th result 2022 on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The result of Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation, class 10 exam will be announced on March 31 at 3 PM. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the matric result today at 3 PM in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor. Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE

A total of 17 lakh students who had appeared in the Bihar Board 10th exam can check the matric result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in. However, it has been seen in the past years that the official websites crash on the result day. In case that happens again, students can check their results on other private websites.

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check Matric Result

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card

Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022 marksheet.

To check Bihar Board matric result 2022 on unofficial websites, students will be required to register by filling in required details including roll number, registration number, name, mobile number, email address, and board name. Once the class 10 results are declared, candidates will receive updates on their registered mobile numbers.

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.