Bihar Board BSEB Matric Maths Paper Over; Know 10th Result 2022 Release Date, Time

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 maths paper was conducted today

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper on Monday, March 24. The matriculation Maths paper was re-conducted in the Motihari district due to a paper leak on February 17.

As the matriculation Maths paper was concluded today, the students are now expecting their class 10 result soon. Earlier, an official told Careers360 that the class 10 result can be announced by March-end.

Once released, the students can check the Matric result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in On the homepage, click on the result link Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022 Take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate result declared earlier, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exams successfully. While the pass percentage in Commerce stream is 90.38 per cent, it is 79.81 per cent in Science, and it is a tad lower at 79.53 per cent in Arts stream this year. This is remarkably higher compared to last year when it was 91.48 per cent in Commerce, 76.28 per cent in Science and 77.9 per cent in Arts.