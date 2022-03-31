Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage, Toppers Of Last Year

Image credit: File Photo Last year, class 10 pass percentage touched at 78.17%

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the result of matriculation, class 10 exam on March 31 at 3 PM. The matriculation exam result will be announced by the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor. The Bihar Board class 10 exam result once announced, will be available at the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in. Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The Bihar Board witnessed an increase in pass percentage over the past five years. Though last year, the pass percentage witnessed a marginal fall compared to 2020. A total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the matriculation, class 10 exam successfully compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Alternative Ways To Check Result

A total of 4.13 lakh (4,13,087) students secured first division, second division- 5,00,615, third division- 3,78,980. Three students – Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar have topped in Bihar board 10th final exam with 484 marks securing 96.80 per cent marks.

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.