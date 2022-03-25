  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. Check matric, 10th result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 12:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Release Date And Time
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection Today
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Matric 10th Answer Key 2022; Know How To Download, Raise Objections
BSEB Board Matric, Inter Results 2022: Official Website, Steps To Check
BSEB Matric Exam 2022: Bihar Board 10th Exams From Tomorrow; Important Points For Students
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the result of matriculation, class 10 exam by the end of this month. A Bihar Board official earlier told Careers360 that the class 10 result is expected to be announced this month, the evaluation process has almost been completed.

Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students. Grab it FREE! 

The Bihar Board class 10 result once announced, will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board witnessed a steady increase in pass percentage over the past five years. Though the pass percentage witnessed a marginal fall last year compared to 2020, but the overall performance in the matric result improved a lot in the last five years.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. However, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase in comparison to just 44.66 per cent in 2016. The pass percentage in 2017 was 50.12 per cent, 2018- 68.89 per cent, 2019- 80.73 per cent.

Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: Five Years' Pass Percentage

  1. 2021- 78.17%
  2. 2020- 80.59%
  3. 2019- 80.73%
  4. 2018- 68.89%
  5. 2017- 50.12%
  6. 2016- 44.66%.

In the intermediate, class 12 result declared earlier, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exams successfully.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board 10th results BSEB matric result

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Vice-Chancellor Says Holistic Nature Of Knowledge Very Important, Indian Tradition Has Seen It
JNU Vice-Chancellor Says Holistic Nature Of Knowledge Very Important, Indian Tradition Has Seen It
India Has Taken Up Issue Of Return Of Indian Students With China: Government
India Has Taken Up Issue Of Return Of Indian Students With China: Government
Education Ministry Conducts First-Of-Its-Kind Foundational Learning Study
Education Ministry Conducts First-Of-Its-Kind Foundational Learning Study
Jamia Hamdard University To Have Centre Of Excellence In Unani Medicine
Jamia Hamdard University To Have Centre Of Excellence In Unani Medicine
NEET PG 2022 Registration Process Ends Today; Direct Link To Apply
NEET PG 2022 Registration Process Ends Today; Direct Link To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................