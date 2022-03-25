Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

Image credit: shutterstock.com Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the result of matriculation, class 10 exam by the end of this month. A Bihar Board official earlier told Careers360 that the class 10 result is expected to be announced this month, the evaluation process has almost been completed.

The Bihar Board class 10 result once announced, will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board witnessed a steady increase in pass percentage over the past five years. Though the pass percentage witnessed a marginal fall last year compared to 2020, but the overall performance in the matric result improved a lot in the last five years.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. However, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase in comparison to just 44.66 per cent in 2016. The pass percentage in 2017 was 50.12 per cent, 2018- 68.89 per cent, 2019- 80.73 per cent.

Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: Five Years' Pass Percentage

2021- 78.17% 2020- 80.59% 2019- 80.73% 2018- 68.89% 2017- 50.12% 2016- 44.66%.

In the intermediate, class 12 result declared earlier, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exams successfully.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.