Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Release Date And Time

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is all set to announce the result of matriculation, class 10 exam 2022 this month. As the class 12 exam result was announced on Wednesday, March 16, the students can expect their matric, 10th exam result soon, by March-end. CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE

According to a Bihar Board official, "BSEB is trying to announce the class 10 result by this month, the result declaration process can be delayed to April as the board has to conduct the cancelled Maths paper." The evaluation process for the rest of the papers has almost been completed, the official added.

The Bihar Board class 10 Maths paper was earlier cancelled due to a paper leak on February 17. The class 10 Maths will now be conducted on March 24 in the exam centres in Motihari district of Bihar from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in On the homepage, click on the result link Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022 Take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate result declared earlier, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exams successfully. While the pass percentage in Commerce stream is 90.38 per cent, it is 79.81 per cent in Science, and it is a tad lower at 79.53 per cent in Arts stream this year. This is remarkably higher compared to last year when it was 91.48 per cent in Commerce, 76.28 per cent in Science and 77.9 per cent in Arts.

The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.