Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 79.88%, Improves From Last Year

Bihar Board BSEB matric, 10th result released on Thursday, March 31, the pass percentage touched at 79.88 per cent, slight better than last year which was 78.17 per cent.

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 5:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: In the Bihar Board BSEB matric, 10th result released on Thursday, March 31, the pass percentage touched at 79.88 per cent, slight better than last year which was 78.17 per cent.

A total of 12.86 lakh (12,86,971) students cleared the matriculation exam successfully this year, with 4.24 lakh (4,24,597) students secured first division, second division- 5.10 lakh (5,10,441), third division- 3.47 lakh (3,47,637). Over 6.78 lakh (6,78,110) boys cleared the matric exam in compare to 6.08 lakh (6,08,861) girls.

The toppers in the matric exam are Ramayani Roy with 487 marks followed by Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thakur who jointly secured the second position with 486 marks and Pragya Kumari secured rank 3 with 485 marks.

The students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result 2022 on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

