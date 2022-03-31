  • Home
Bihar Board To Announce Matric Result 2022 At 3 PM; 10th Result Declaration Time Postponed

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: The result declaration time was postponed which was earlier scheduled at 1 PM today

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 10:47 am IST
BSEB 10th Result today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the matriculation, class 10 exam result at 3 PM on Thursday, March 31. The result declaration time was postponed which was earlier scheduled at 1 PM today.

Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The IndustryCheck out now.

