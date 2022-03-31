Bihar Board To Announce Matric Result 2022 At 3 PM; 10th Result Declaration Time Postponed
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: The result declaration time was postponed which was earlier scheduled at 1 PM today
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the matriculation, class 10 exam result at 3 PM on Thursday, March 31. The result declaration time was postponed which was earlier scheduled at 1 PM today.
Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE
Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.
Suggested For You
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)
- For Maths and Science