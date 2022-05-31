Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Compartment, Special Exam 2022 Scrutiny Begins; Here’s How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB 10th Compartment, Special exam scrutiny begins

BSEB 10th Compartment Scrutiny 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the scrutiny process for the BSEB Matric (Class 10) Compartment, Special exams 2022. Students who are unsatisfied with their Bihar Board 10th compartment exam result can apply for re-checking/ re-evaluation process through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the Bihar Board scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard.

To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of BSEB Class 10 answer sheets, students will first required to register and generate their application Ids. The last date to apply for Bihar Board Matric scrutiny is June 6, 2022.

The Bihar Board conducted the Matric compartment exams for those students who failed in one or two subjects by not scoring the minimum marks to pass the particular subject, while the BSEB Class 10 special exams were conducted for the students who were unable to appear for the Matric exams due to some reasons.

BSEB 10th Compartment Scrutiny 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of BSEB-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number Login using the system-generated application ID Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The BSEB announced the Bihar Board Matric compartment and special exam results on May 28. A total of 57,353 students have appeared in the Bihar 10th compartment examination this year.

Meanwhile, the BSEB inter compartment and special exams results were declared earlier on May 25, and the pass percentage in the compartment and special exams were 62.53 per cent and 67.52 per cent respectively.