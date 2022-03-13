Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Bihar Board BSEB 12th intermediate result release date and time

Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the result of class 12 intermediate exam 2022 this month. The evaluation process was completed on March 8, and BSEB is likely to conduct the interview of toppers from today till March 15.

Meanwhile BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi told Careers360, "The result preparation process is on, it's too early to say when intermediate exam result will be announced. Will notify the result date, once confirmed." Once released, the students can check the intermediate class 12 exam result on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board Class 12 result.

BSEB 12th Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link Enter the login details and click on submit The BSEB results will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.