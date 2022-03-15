Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow

Bihar inter Class 12 result date and time announced

BSEB Inter Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the result of class 12 intermediate exam 2022 tomorrow, March 16 at 3 pm. The students who have appeared in the intermediate, or Class 12, exam can check the result on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Latest: To get Bihar Board results announcement alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Download for free Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it FREE!

The evaluation process was earlier completed on March 8. Candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board Class 12 result.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.

The minimum passing marks for the intermediate exam is 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. Last year, the intermediate exam result was announced on March 26.