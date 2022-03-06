Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection On BSEB Inter Answer Key Today

  • Home
Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022: The candidates can challenge the intermediate exam answer key through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till 5 PM today

Updated: Mar 6, 2022 10:15 am IST | Source: Careers360

BSEB Inter Result 2022 will be released soon
Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022: The last date to raise objection on the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 answer key is Sunday, March 6. The candidates can challenge the intermediate exam answer key through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till 5 PM today.

Candidates can submit feedback or raise objections against the tentative BSEB inter answer key on the candidate portal. The intermediate exam answer key was earlier released on March 3.

BSEB Inter Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

  1. Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the link -- Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2022
  3. On the next window, login with the roll codes and roll numbers
  4. Submit the objections or feedback.

The Bihar Board will release the intermediate, class 12 exam result after considering the objections and feedback if any. The BSEB exams that started on February 1 continued till February 14 and the papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days.

The result once released, will be available on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding Bihar Board Class 12 result date and time. Last year BSEB Inter final exams began on February 1. The results were declared on March 26.

