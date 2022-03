Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022: Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Intermediate or Class 12 board exam result 2022 will be declared today, March 16. Once released, the candidates will be able to check the BSBE Class 12 results 2022 through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board 12th result. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

In 2021, a total of 13.4 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSEB Class 12 board exam and 10.4 lakh passed the exam making a pass percentage of 78.04 per cent.

In 2020, 80.44 per cent students had cleared the Class 12 board examination.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 79.16 per cent.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for the class 12 was 52.95 per cent.

In 2017, 35.24 per cent students had cleared the Class 12 board examination.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022: Toppers Of Past Years