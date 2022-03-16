Bihar Board Announces Inter 12th Result 2022

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: This year, the pass percentage recorded at 80.15 per cent . BSEB intermediate exam result will be available at the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 3:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of the intermediate, class 12 exam on Wednesday, March 16. Over 13.5 lakh candidates who had appeared for the BSEB intermediate exams can check the result on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, the pass percentage recorded at 80.15 per cent . Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

The BSEB intermediate exams were held between February 1 and 14. Last year, the pass percentage recorded at 80.44 per cent.

The minimum passing marks for the intermediate exam is 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Last year, the intermediate result was announced on March 26. The pass percentage touched at 78.04 per cent, a total of 80.57 per cent female students cleared the intermediate, class 12 exam successfully, while that of boys- 75.71 per cent.

