Bihar Board Announces Inter 12th Result 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com BSEB Inter 12th result available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of the intermediate, class 12 exam on Wednesday, March 16. Over 13.5 lakh candidates who had appeared for the BSEB intermediate exams can check the result on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, the pass percentage recorded at 80.15 per cent . Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

Latest: 60+ Best Courses after 12th (For Arts, Commerce, Science Students): Know Here Recommended: Confused regarding the next step after class 12th? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt. Download for free Don't Miss: Browse Top colleges in Bihar (for PCM/PCB/Arts/Commerce) with admission, courses, fees, cut-Offs, placements, reviews, and more details. HERE!

The BSEB intermediate exams were held between February 1 and 14. Last year, the pass percentage recorded at 80.44 per cent.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The minimum passing marks for the intermediate exam is 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Last year, the intermediate result was announced on March 26. The pass percentage touched at 78.04 per cent, a total of 80.57 per cent female students cleared the intermediate, class 12 exam successfully, while that of boys- 75.71 per cent.