Bihar Board Inter 12th Result 2022: Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar Top In Science Stream; Check Stream-Wise

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: The result of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 intermediate exam was declared on Wednesday, March 16. A total 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exams successfully. This year, the toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

Latest: 60+ Best Courses after 12th (For Arts, Commerce, Science Students): Know Here Recommended: Confused regarding the next step after class 12th? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt. Download for free Don't Miss: Browse Top colleges in Bihar (for PCM/PCB/Arts/Commerce) with admission, courses, fees, cut-Offs, placements, reviews, and more details. HERE!

Stream-wise, the pass percentage in Science stream is 79.81 per cent, Commerce- 90.38 per cent, Arts- 79.53 per cent. The students can check the intermediate result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board 12th result

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Click here for more Education News