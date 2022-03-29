Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details

BSEB inter compartment, special exams 2022 application process ends tomorrow

BSEB Bihar Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The application process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 compartment and special exams will end tomorrow, March 30. Candidates can apply for the Bihar Board 12th compartment and special exams through the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB inter special and compartment exams are likely to be held in April. The Bihar Board special exam will be held for students who could not appear in inter final exams and 12th compartment exam for students who could not qualify. Students who wish to register for inter special, compartment exams 2022 can apply at inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Meanwhile, the scrutiny process for the intermediate, class 12 exam will also be concluded on March 30.

The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids.

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Steps To Apply For Scrutiny

Visit the official BSEB website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number Login using the system-generated application ID Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on March 16. The Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38 per cent followed by Science- 79.81 per cent, Arts- 79.53 per cent. The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The students can take inter exams next year.

For details on BSEB Inter results, please visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. For issue related to online registration or fee payment, students can contact the board helpline number: 0612-2230039.