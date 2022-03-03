Bihar Board BSEB Inter (12th) Answer Key 2022 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections

  • Home
BSEB Inter Answer Key 2022: Candidates can download the BSEB Class 12 answer key through the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Updated: Mar 3, 2022 3:15 pm IST

Download BSEB 12th answer key 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

BSEB Inter Answer Key 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 or Intermediate exam answer key 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board Inter exam 2022 can download the BSEB Class 12 answer key through the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Inter exams were conducted from February 1 to 14.

To access the BSEB Inter answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code and roll number. BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam.

In case the candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the Bihar Board 12th answer key 2022 on the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till 5 pm on March 6.

BSEB Inter Answer Key 2022: How to Download

  • Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary [Inter] answer key’ link.
  • Enter your roll code and roll number and click on submit.
  • The BSEB 12th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Choose the subject from the selection list
  • Download the answer key for future reference.

BSEB Inter Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

For details on Bihar Board 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Exam BSEB Exams BSEB Class 12 Exams
