Bihar Board BSEB Extends 10th, 12th Exams 2023 Registration Deadline

BSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The candidates can apply on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till October 15. The Bihar Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in February

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 9, 2022 2:36 pm IST

BSEB will conduct 10th, 12th exams in February
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application process deadline for the matric (10th), intermediate (12th) exams 2023. The candidates can apply on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till October 15, 2022. “A special opportunity has been provided by the Bihar School Examination Board for the students appearing in the Matriculation annual examination 2023 to fill the online examination form and deposit the fee,” BSEB tweet mentioned.

The students whose registration process has not been completed, they can complete by depositing the registration fee by October 15. The students can submit the registration fee using User ID and Password on the official website- biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Intermediate Exams 2023: Application Fees

  1. Regular course- Rs 1400
  2. Vocational course – Rs 1800
  3. Late fee – Rs 150.

The candidates if found any error in the dummy registration card can contact the head of the school. The concerned school head can make necessary correction through the said website.

BSEB 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

  • Click on the matric, intermediate registration link on the official website- biharboardonline.com
  • Enter details, upload the documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Click on submit
  • Download the hard copy, and take a print out for further reference.

The Bihar Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in February. The admit card is expected to be released by January-end, and will be available to download on the official website- biharboardonline.com.

