BSEB Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Bihar Board Inter Result Today At 3 PM; Passing Marks, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Inter result 2021 will be released today at 3 pm (representational photo)

BSEB Class 12th result 2021: Result of Class 12 or Intermediate final exam conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be announced today, March 26, at 3 pm. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce Class 12 board exam results in a press conference. Soon after the official announcement, Bihar 12th result 2021 will be available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

To check individual results, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. Over 13 lakh Bihar board students are waiting for their Intermediate board exam results.

Register here for Bihar board 12th result 2021

With the announcement of Bihar board Inter result 2021, BSEB will become the first education board in India to conduct and announce the result of board exams in 2021.

Official announcement of Bihar 12th result 2021 date and time came on Thursday night. The official result link appeared on the official website and was removed multiple times causing widespread confusion.

This is how Bihar board Inter result 2021 website will look like. (Photo: BSEB official website)

While announcing the result date and time, BSEB said it would be declared by the Bihar Education Minister in the presence of Additional Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar and the BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishor.

Follow Bihar board Class 12th result 2021 live updates here