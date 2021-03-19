BSEB Class 12 Result: Important Points For Students

Image credit: (Representational Image) Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) Class 12 board exams were held from February 1 to 13

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has conducted the board exams for Intermediate or Class 12 from February 1 to 13, 2021. The result will be declared at the official website, board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar board Class 12 exams were held at 1,473 examination centres across the state, and as many as 13,50,233 students had filled up the exam forms, BSEB said.

Once the result is declared, all those students who have appeared in the examination can login to the examination portal using their roll number mentioned on BSEB admit card.

Bihar was the first Indian state to hold board examinations this year. The exams were held in accordance with the COVID-19 norms. The board had released a set of guidelines such as wearing a face mask during exams was compulsory and wearing shoes was prohibited.

BSEB has released the answer key of objective type questions of the Class 12 board examinations on March 13 at the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Class 12 exams consisted of 50 per cent objective type questions. BSEB allowed students to raise objections against the Class 12 answer key till March 16.

In 2020, Bihar announced Class 12 exam results in March, and 80.44 per cent of students had passed the exams.

Meanwhile, BSEB has also commenced the registration for Class 10 Bihar board exams to be held in 2022. The students who will be appearing for the exams next year can visit the official site and apply online.