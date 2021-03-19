  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Class 12 Result: Important Points For Students

BSEB Class 12 Result: Important Points For Students

The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) Class 12 board examinations were held from February 1 to 13. The result will be declared at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 9:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Answer Key Of Objective Type Questions
BSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Expected Soon; Check Where, How To Download
Bihar Board Class 12 Result For Over 13 Lakh Students Expected Soon
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students Find Physics Paper ‘Moderately Difficult’
BSEB Board Exams Begin Today: Class 12 Students To Write Physics, Political Science Papers
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 From Tomorrow; Dress Code, Instructions For Students
BSEB Class 12 Result: Important Points For Students
Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) Class 12 board exams were held from February 1 to 13
Image credit: (Representational Image)
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has conducted the board exams for Intermediate or Class 12 from February 1 to 13, 2021. The result will be declared at the official website, board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar board Class 12 exams were held at 1,473 examination centres across the state, and as many as 13,50,233 students had filled up the exam forms, BSEB said.

Once the result is declared, all those students who have appeared in the examination can login to the examination portal using their roll number mentioned on BSEB admit card.

Bihar was the first Indian state to hold board examinations this year. The exams were held in accordance with the COVID-19 norms. The board had released a set of guidelines such as wearing a face mask during exams was compulsory and wearing shoes was prohibited.

BSEB has released the answer key of objective type questions of the Class 12 board examinations on March 13 at the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Class 12 exams consisted of 50 per cent objective type questions. BSEB allowed students to raise objections against the Class 12 answer key till March 16.

In 2020, Bihar announced Class 12 exam results in March, and 80.44 per cent of students had passed the exams.

Meanwhile, BSEB has also commenced the registration for Class 10 Bihar board exams to be held in 2022. The students who will be appearing for the exams next year can visit the official site and apply online.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Class 12 Exams Bihar Board resutls
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Government Will Implement New National Education Policy By 2025: Chief Minister
Haryana Government Will Implement New National Education Policy By 2025: Chief Minister
All You Need To Know About Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)
All You Need To Know About Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)
TISSNET Result To Be Declared Today
TISSNET Result To Be Declared Today
Panel Moots Closure Of Schools Temporarily In Puducherry To Check COVID-19 Spread
Panel Moots Closure Of Schools Temporarily In Puducherry To Check COVID-19 Spread
NITI Aayog Announces Tie-Up To Train Students On Cloud Computing
NITI Aayog Announces Tie-Up To Train Students On Cloud Computing
.......................... Advertisement ..........................