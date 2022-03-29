Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Likely To Announce Matric Results Release Date Today
BSEB Bihar Matric Result 2022 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Matric or Class 10 result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.
BSEB Bihar Matric Result 2022 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB Matric or Class 10 board exam results soon. As of now, there is no update on Bihar Matric result date. BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi earlier told Careers360, "We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm." The Bihar Board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted, he added.
A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live: BSEB matric scorecard is expected to be announced today on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check Bihar board class 10 result 2022 release date, time, how to download mark sheet.
BSEB 10th Result 2022: Keep These Credentials Ready
Following details are required to check Bihar board result online:
- Roll code
- Roll number.
These details are available on the Bihar board matric admit card.
BSEB 10th Result 2022: Women Students
Under a state scheme, unmarried girls who pass BSEB Class 12 exam will receive Rs 25,000 and women graduates, whether married or not, will receive Rs. 50,000.
BSEB Matric Compartment Exam
Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date
BSEB Toppers To Get Laptops, Cash Prize
Bihar Board Class 10 toppers will get cash prizes, laptops and kindle e-book readers. The BSEB inter first rank holders will be presented with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The Bihar board second rank holders will be awarded with Rs 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader, while the third rank holders of BSEB Class 12 inter result will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam Answer Key 2022
Bihar Board has released the Bihar board Class 10 answer keys. The BSEB 10th answer keys can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam.
BSEB Matric Result: Passing Criteria
To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.
