Bihar Board class 10 result will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

BSEB Bihar Matric Result 2022 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB Matric or Class 10 board exam results soon. As of now, there is no update on Bihar Matric result date. BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi earlier told Careers360, "We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm." The Bihar Board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted, he added.

Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Click Here

Once announced, students can check Bihar Board class 10 result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.