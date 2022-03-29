Bihar Board Class 10 result will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Matric, or Class 10, board exam result tomorrow, Thursday, March 31. While announcing the BSEB result Class 10 Matric date and time, the Bihar board in a social media post said, the Matric result will be announced at 1 pm on March 31. Register here for BSEB 10th result 2022 latest updates and more.

Meanwhile, the students today were asking on the micro-blogging site Twitter and enquiring about the Class 10 result declaration date. "bihar board 10th result 2022 kab aayega", "matric result declared kab hoga" are some of the tweets doing rounds on the social media platform. Once announced, students can check Bihar Board Class 10 result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, Class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled Class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.