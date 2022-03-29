  • Home
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date Live: BSEB Class 10 result will be announced tomorrow, March 31. Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, the candidates will get the matric exam result on these websites.

Education | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 8:26 pm IST

Bihar Board Class 10 result will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.
New Delhi:

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Matric, or Class 10, board exam result tomorrow, Thursday, March 31. While announcing the BSEB result Class 10 Matric date and time, the Bihar board in a social media post said, the Matric result will be announced at 1 pm on March 31. Register here for BSEB 10th result 2022 latest updates and more.
Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The IndustryCheck out now.

Meanwhile, the students today were asking on the micro-blogging site Twitter and enquiring about the Class 10 result declaration date. "bihar board 10th result 2022 kab aayega", "matric result declared kab hoga" are some of the tweets doing rounds on the social media platform. Once announced, students can check Bihar Board Class 10 result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, Class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled Class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.

Live updates

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live: BSEB matric scorecard will be released tomorrow on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check Bihar board class 10 result 2022 release date, time, how to download mark sheet.

08:26 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Matric Bihar Board Result 2022 Tomorrow, March 31

Matric result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board is going to declare Class 10th, or Matric result tomorrow, March 31, 2022 at 1pm. The Class 10 examination of BSEB was conducted from February 17 to 28. The re-exam of Mathematics paper for the students of the Motihari district was held on March 24. 




08:04 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result: Maths Paper

Bihar board matric result: Bihar board has conducted the cancelled Maths paper for Class 10 on March 24. The matric Maths paper was re-conducted in the Motihari district due to a paper leak on February 17.

07:46 PM IST
March 30, 2022

10th Result 2022: Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam

Matric bihar board result 2022: The students who were unable to obtain the minimum pass marks in the recently-announced Bihar Class 10th exam result can appear for the compartmental exams. Students can register for a maximum of two papers excluding English for Bihar Matric compartmental exams. 


07:39 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Class 10 Result Controversy

The BSEB exams were scheduled to end on February 24 but the Mathematics paper leaked on February 17 and had to be rescheduled. The re-exam was held on March 24.

07:31 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2022: Last Year's Date

Bihar board result 2022: Last year, the Bihar matric exam results were declared on April 5. The Class 10 examination last year was held between February 17 to February 24 at 1,525 examination centres across the state. 


07:19 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Matric Bihar Board Result 2022: List Of Official Websites For Marksheet

Matric Result: Bihar board 10th result 2022 will be available at these websites:

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • results.biharboardonline.com



07:03 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result: Date, Time

Matric result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Matric result, or Class 10, board exam result tomorrow, Thursday, March 31 at 1.00 pm.


06:51 PM IST
March 30, 2022

10th Result 2022: Credentials Required For BSEB Matric Result

Bihar board result 2022: To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. 



06:41 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Matric Result: How To Apply For Rechecking

Bihar board matric result: Students who are unsatisfied with their Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric, or Class 10 exam result can apply for re-checking/ reevaluation process. The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 



06:35 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2022: Pass Percentage Of Last Year

Bihar board result: Last year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Bihar board 10th exam, compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020.



06:22 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board 10th result: Passing Marks

Bihar board matric result: The students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the Class 10 exam. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent.



06:10 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022

Bihar board result Class 10 will be announced on Thursday, March 31. 

Bihar matric result: Date and time


05:44 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Women Students

Under a state scheme, unmarried girls who pass BSEB Class 12 exam will receive Rs 25,000 and women graduates, whether married or not, will receive Rs. 50,000.


05:36 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Matric Passing Marks

To get the passing certificate from Bihar Board, a student has to achieve a minimum of 33 percent in the Class 10 Matric board examination. In 2021, the pass percentage for Class 10 or Matriculation examination reached 78.17 which is slightly higher than the pass percentage of the year 2020.

05:35 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result: Direct Link

The Bihar Board, BSEB 10th matric exam result will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

05:31 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary To Announce Matric Result Tomorrow

Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the matric result at 1 pm tomorrow in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor, BSEB in a tweet mentioned. 

05:21 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Topper

The Bihar board 10th result 2022 topper will be announced after the declaration of BSEB Matric result tomorrow, March 31.

05:17 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Result Class 10 Tomorrow; What Next

The students who will qualify Class 10 Matric exams will have to choose a stream of their choice-- Science, Commerce and Arts. This would depend on the profession they wish to pursue in future. 


05:10 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result Official Websites

  • biharboardonline.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
05:02 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Results.biharboard online.com Class 10 Tomorrow

While announcing the BSEB Class 10 Matric result date and time, BSEB in a social media post said the Bihar board result will be declared on March 31 at 1 pm.

04:56 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Www.result.com Bihar Board Online.com Class 10 Result Date

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Bihar Board will announce the Matric, or Class 10, result tomorrow, March 31 at 1 pm.


04:43 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Result Date And Time Announced

The Bihar board will release the Class 10 Matric result tomorrow, March 31.

04:38 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2022 10th Result

BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi told Careers360 that the board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted. "We are trying to announce the Class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm," the official said.

04:31 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric Result: What Are Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Link

The BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2022 link will be made live after the result has been announced.

04:15 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline bihar gov in 2022 12th Result

The www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2022 result for the intermediate classes have been declared on March 16, 2022. The overall pass percentage this year is 80.15 per cent in BSEB Class 12 Inter result.


04:09 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Result Class 10: Official Website Of Bihar Board

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • onlinebseb.in
03:59 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Result Class 10: Last Year Performance

Of the 16,54,171 candidates who had appeared for the exams last year, a total of 12,93,054 (78.17 per cent) have passed. Pooja Kumar and Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School have secured 96.80 per cent marks. 

03:49 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 Answer Key

BSEB has already released the Bihar board Class 10 answer keys for all the subjects. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the BSEB 10th answer keys. The result scheduled to be declared soon will be announced after considering the discrepancies on the answer key. The BSEB 10th exams were scheduled to end on February 24 but the Mathematics paper leaked on February 17 and had to be rescheduled. The re-exam was held on March 24.

03:45 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Result Class 10 Date Last Year

Last year, the Bihar matric exam results were declared on April 5. The Class 10 examination last year was held between February 17 to February 24 at 1,525 examination centres across the state. Students can also expect the BSEB result Class 10 date 2022 in the first week of April.

03:40 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric Result Date And Time

Going by previous trends, the Bihar Board Class 10 result date and time will be announced on the social media platforms. Students can keep following this blog for latest updates on results.biharboardonline.com 2022 and biharboardonline bihar gov in 2022 link.

03:31 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline bihar gov in 2022 Link BSEB Result Pass Marks

The students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear Bihar board 10th result 2022. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

03:24 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Result 2022: How To Download Matric Marksheet

  • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card
  • Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022 marksheet
03:19 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Is Bihar Board 10th Result Today

There is no official confirmation on www.bseb result 2022 Class 10 result date.

03:17 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Intermediate Annual Examination Result 2022 Toppers

  1. Arts: Sangam Raj of Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of Katihar
  2. Commerce: Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush
  3. Science: Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar
03:11 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Result Live

Students, anxious about Bihar board results who appeared for the BSEB Matric exams this year have been searching for the 'sarkari result bihar board 10th result 2022'. 

03:00 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 Date And Time

BSEB is yet to announce an update on Bihar board result Class 10 date and time. As soon as the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in matric results are announced, students will be able to check them online with their roll codes and roll numbers on the login window.

02:37 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline bihar gov in 2022: Previous Year Statistics


Year

Candidates Appeared

Candidates Passed

Pass Percentage

2020

14,94,071

12,04,030

80.59

2019

16,60,609

13,40,610

80.73

2018

17,58,000

12,11,086

68.89

02:27 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Link

  • biharboardonline.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • secondary.biharboardonline.com.
02:18 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline bihar gov in 2022 Results Update

There is no official update as to when Biharboard.ac.in 10th result 2022 will be declared. Keep following this blog for latest news on Bihar board 10th result 2022 link.

01:40 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric Result 2022: What's Next?

  • Students unsatisfied with the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Class 10 results can apply for scrutiny 
  • Students of Bihar board can also apply for photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets.
01:34 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Steps To Check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022

  • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card
  • Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022
  • Take a print out for further reference.
01:30 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Tweets On BSEB 10th Result 2022

"Bihar Board, BSEB 10th result 2022 kab ayega" is trending on Twitter. 

01:24 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Compartment Exam 2022

The students who were unable to obtain the minimum pass marks in the recently-announced Bihar Class 10th exam result can appear for the compartmental exams. Students can register for a maximum of two papers excluding English for Bihar Matric compartmental exams. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.


01:21 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Marksheet

The Class 10 BSEB Matric marksheet would mention details such as name, roll code and roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.

01:15 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Minimum Marks Required To Pass Matric Exam

Students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass Bihar board Class 10 final exam. They also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.


01:11 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Inter Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 80.15%

The overall pass percentage this year is 80.15 per cent in BSEB Class 12th inter result.

01:09 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Inter 12th Result 2022: Biharboard online.bihar.gov.in Science Toppers

The Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate, 12th result was announced on March 16. Here are the Science toppers. 

  • Sourabh Kumar
  • Arjun Kumar.


01:06 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Official Websites To Check Matric Result

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • onlinebseb.in
  • biharboardonline.com
  • biharboard.ac.in
  • biharboard.online.

However, students accessing the Bihar Matric results on unofficial websites must cross-check the scores on the official one.

01:03 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric Result 2022: How To Apply For Scrutiny

Students who are unsatisfied with their Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric, class 10 exam result can apply for re-checking/ reevaluation process. The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

12:53 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric Result 2022: 50% Objective Type Questions

BSEB had introduced a 50 per cent objective component in board exams. Students require to answer the objective questions on separate OMR sheets. The board had previously released an answer key for the objective type questions and allowed students to raise objections. 

12:41 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Helpline For Students

The Class 10 students waiting for their board exams results can contact the BSEB helpline in case of any problems. The Bihar board officials can be contacted at 0612 2230009 or  info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.

12:31 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Official Websites To Check 10th Result

The official website for Bihar Board 10th result is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download Bihar board Class 10th mark sheets, use your roll code and roll number on the login window

12:25 PM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: How To Download BSEB 10th Scorecard

  1. Go to Bihar Board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the result link on the homepage
  3. Now, click on the respective stream's result link
  4. Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and roll code
  5. Click on the ‘submit’ button and view your Bihar inter result.
12:11 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites

Bihar board 10th result 2022 websites:  

12:06 PM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Inter Result 2022: Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

Stream-wise, the pass percentage in Science stream is 79.81 per cent, Commerce- 90.38 per cent, Arts- 79.53 per cent.

11:48 AM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Marksheet Details

Mark sheets will mention name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, qualifying status and other information.

11:33 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB Matric Compartment Exam

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. 


11:20 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Website

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education will announce the BSEB Class 10 results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

11:13 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022.

11:03 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Alternative Websites To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022

The Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be released on BSEB's official websites, including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, as seen in the previous results, the websites could crash due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can check their results on private websites like indiaresults.com. However, candidates should cross-check their scores on the official website once it starts working again.

10:47 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Results 2022: List Of Websites

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • onlinebseb.in
  • biharboardonline.com
  • biharboard.ac.in
  • biharboard.online.

However, students accessing the Bihar Matric results on unofficial websites must cross-check the scores on the official one.

10:43 AM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric 10th Minimum Passing Mark

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

10:34 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Details On BSEB Class 10 Matric Marksheet

The Class 10 BSEB Matric marksheet would mention details such as name, roll code and roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.

10:21 AM IST
March 30, 2022

"Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Kab Ayega" Trending On Twitter

"Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Kab Ayega" is trending on Twitter. 

10:12 AM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: What Will Be Mentioned On Mark Sheet

Mark sheets will mention name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, qualifying status and other information.

10:01 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: How To Download 10th Mark Sheet

BSEB Class 10 result is available on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the Bihar Board 10th result, candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

09:54 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Inter Result 2022: Toppers

  1. Arts stream - Sangam Raj of Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of Katihar
  2. Commerce stream - Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush
  3. Science stream - Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar.
09:37 AM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage this year is 80.15 per cent in BSEB Class 12th inter result. 

09:31 AM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Toppers To Get Laptops, Cash Prize

Bihar Board Class 10 toppers will get cash prizes, laptops and kindle e-book readers. The BSEB inter first rank holders will be presented with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The Bihar board second rank holders will be awarded with Rs 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader, while the third rank holders of BSEB Class 12 inter result will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. 

09:22 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Toppers

Every year, toppers in Bihar Board, BSEB matric, inter exams are mostly from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. 

09:16 AM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card
  • Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022
  • Take a print out for further reference.
09:11 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Paper Leak; Controversies In Matric Exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper on Thursday, March 24. The matriculation Maths paper was re-conducted in the Motihari district due to a paper leak on February 17.

09:02 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 10th Result 2022: How To Check On Phone

Steps to check  Bihar board 10th result 2022 on mobile phone:

  • Open your browser 
  • On the search bar, type 'results.biharboardonline.com' 
  • On the homepage, result link will be displayed. Click on it 
  • Enter your roll code and roll number. Answer the security question and submit.
08:58 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Release Date And Time

The Bihar Board result for the Class 10 (Matric) examination is expected to be declared soon, by March 31. Once the results are announced, students will be able to access them through the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, more than 16.48 lakh students had registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exam.

08:51 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB 10th Result 2022: Minimum Marks Required To Pass Matric Exam

The students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the BSEB class 10 exam. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

08:46 AM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB 10th Matric Result 2022 Likely By March 31

The Bihar Board, BSEB is likely to announce the matric, class 10 exam result by Thursday, March 31. 

08:39 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Keep These Credentials Ready

Bihar Board will announce the class 10 matric result soon. 

Following details are required to check Bihar board result online:  

  • Roll code
  • Roll number

These details are available on the Bihar board 10th admit card. 

08:33 AM IST
March 30, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB Matric Result 2022: Career Options After 10th

The students who have qualified Class 10 exams will now have to choose a stream of their choice-- Science, Commerce and Arts. This would depend on the profession they wish to pursue in future.

08:29 AM IST
March 30, 2022

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Highlights From Last Year

Bihar Board last year had declared the BSEB matric result on April 5. Of the 16,54,171 candidates who had appeared for the exams, a total of 12,93,054 (78.17 per cent) have passed. The Class 10 examination last year was held between February 17 to February 24 at 1,525 examination centres across the state. Pooja Kumar and Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School have secured 96.80 per cent marks. A total of 101 students secured a position in the top ten in the examination.

09:59 PM IST
March 29, 2022

10th Result 2022 Bihar Board: What Will Be Mentioned On Matric Mark Sheet

BSEB 10th result 2022: Mark sheets will mention name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, qualifying status and other information.

09:46 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

09:13 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Class 10 result 2022 date


Events

Date

Exam date

February 17 to 24, March 24

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date

By the end of March or first week of April, 2022

08:56 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2022

Bihar board Matric result will be announced anytime soon. Toppers list, details on pass percentage, etc. will be made available along with the declaration of Bihar board result. 

08:36 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Result 2022: Previous Year Highlights

Appeared: 16,54,171

Pass: 12,93,054

Pass percentage: 78.17 per cent

First division: 4,13,087

Second division: 5,00,615

Third division: 3,78,980

08:27 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Class 10 Mathematics Exam Was Re-Conducted

Due to the leak of the Mathematics paper on February 17, BSEB had cancelled the exam held on that day and re-conducted it on March 24.


08:13 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Options After Class 10 Exams

The students who will qualify Class 10 Matric exams will have to choose a stream of their choice-- Science, Commerce and Arts. This would depend on the profession they wish to pursue in future. 


07:49 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Credentials required to check BSEB Class 10 Result 2022

  • Roll Code
  • Roll Number
07:27 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Maths Re-Exam

The exams were scheduled to end on February 24 but the Mathematics paper leaked on February 17 and had to be rescheduled. The re-exam was held on March 24.

07:16 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar board Matric result 2022: Pass Marks

To clear BSEB 10th Class, students need to score at least a minimum of 30 marks. They should also secure a minimum in individual subjects to pass the Bihar Board 10th exams.

06:56 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Is Bihar board Class 10 result 2022 releasing today?

There is no official update if Bihar board Class 10 matric result will be released today. As seen in previous years, the board will update the students with the BSEB result date and time on their social media platform.

06:34 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Examination Result 2022

As per official data, the Bihar board last year had used enhanced security measures, including answer sheets and OMR sheets with photos of candidates, barcodes, lithocodes and 10 sets of question papers for the candidates so that the exam process could be transparent.

06:18 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Link Check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 10 Matric result soon. The official website for BSEB 10th results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.


06:06 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Matric Result: Statistics From Last Year

Year

Candidates Appeared

Candidates Passed

Pass Percentage

2020

14,94,071

12,04,030

80.59

2019

16,60,609

13,40,610

80.73

2018

17,58,000

12,11,086

68.89

05:50 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Examination Result 2022: What About Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams

The application process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate Class 12 compartment and special exams will end tomorrow, March 30. Candidates can apply for the Bihar Board 12th compartment and special exams through the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

05:41 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Examination Result 2022

The bihar board online.bihar.gov.in result for the Class 10 (Matric) examination is expected to be declared soon. Once the Bihar School Examination Board result 2022 are announced, students will be able to access them through the official website of BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

05:30 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Matric Result Last Year

Every year students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya fare well in Bihar board BSEB 10th Matric result. Pooja Kumar and Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya have secured 96.80 per cent marks last year.

05:14 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prize

Bihar Board Class 10 toppers will get cash prizes, laptops and kindle e-book readers. The BSEB inter first rank holders will be presented with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The Bihar board second rank holders will be awarded with Rs 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader, while the third rank holders of BSEB Class 12 inter result will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. 

04:55 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Helpline Number

The Class 10 students waiting for their board exams results can contact the BSEB helpline in case of any problems. The Bihar board officials can be contacted at 0612 2230009 or  info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.

04:37 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process Begins

The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate, class 12 exam started on March 23. The candidates can apply for the BSEB scrutiny process till March 30 through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

04:21 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application

The application process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 compartment and special exams commenced on March 26. The intermediate application process will remain open till March 30, the candidates can apply online on the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

04:17 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Details Mentioned On BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Mark Sheet 2022

  • Roll code
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Name of candidate
  • Subjects
  • Maximum marks
  • Passing marks
  • Theory marks obtained
  • Internal/Practical marks
  • Subject total marks
  • Result status
  • Division
  • Aggregate marks
04:13 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 10th Bihar Board Result 2022: Highlights From Last Year

Last year, the Bihar matric exam results were declared on April 5. The overall pass percentage last year was 78.17 per cent and 101 students of Class 10 had secured the top 10 ranks in Bihar Board exams. They have scored between 484 marks and 475 marks.

04:03 PM IST
March 29, 2022

What After BSEB Matric Result 2022?

After the declaration of the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result, students will be able to download the Matric result mark sheet online. Those who fail to obtain the minimum passing marks in bihar board 10th result 2022 can apply for re-evaluation or compartment.


03:56 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 When?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of class 10, matriculation exam by Thursday, March 31.

03:54 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Where To Check BSEB Bihar Class Result 2022?

Bihar board 10th result 2021 websites:

  1. biharboardonline.com
  2. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  3. secondary.biharboardonline.com.
03:52 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Result 2022: Helpline For Matric Students

The Class 10 students waiting for their board exams results can contact the BSEB helpline in case of any problems. The Bihar board officials can be contacted at 0612 2230009 or  info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.

03:45 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: What For Women Students

Under a state scheme, unmarried girls who pass BSEB Class 12 exam will receive Rs 25,000 and women graduates, whether married or not, will receive Rs. 50,000.

03:42 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Inter Stream-Wise Toppers

  1. Arts stream - Sangam Raj of Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of Katihar
  2. Commerce stream - Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush
  3. Science stream - Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar.
03:37 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Result 2022 Class 10: How, When BSEB Matric Result Was Declared Last Year

Last year, the Bihar matric exam results were declared on April 5. The overall pass percentage last year was 78.17 per cent and 101 students of Class 10 had secured the top 10 ranks in Bihar Board exams. They have scored between 484 marks and 475 marks.

03:24 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Credentials Required

Following details are required to check Bihar board result online:  

  1. Roll code
  2. Roll number.
03:20 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 This Month?

The BSEB matriculation result 2022 is likely to be declared this month. As the class 12 exam result was announced on Wednesday, March 16, the students can expect their matric exam result soon, by March-end.

03:11 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Official Website

The class 10, matric result once released, will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

03:08 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2022 10th Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB Matric or Class 10 board exam results soon on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

03:05 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: What Official Said

BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi earlier told Careers360, "We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm." The Bihar Board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted, he added.

02:58 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB 12th Inter Result Toppers

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: This year, the toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.

02:52 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Previous Year Pass Percentage

2021: 78.17%

2020: 80.59

2019: 80.73

2018: 68.89%

02:45 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Bihar DElEd Registration Process Begins

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for the academic year 2021-23. The Bihar DElEd application form is available on the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last day to apply for the BSEB DElEd is April 8, 2022. Read More

02:39 PM IST
March 29, 2022

What For Students Who Fail Bihar Board 10th Exam 2022

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. 

02:30 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Bihar Board 10th: Answer Key 2022

Bihar Board has released the Bihar board Class 10 answer keys. The BSEB 10th answer keys can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam.

02:26 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Passing Criteria For BSEB Bihar Board Matric

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

02:21 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Biharboardonline.com Bihar Board 10th Result 2022

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of class 10, matriculation exam by Thursday, March 31.

02:11 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Details Mentioned On BSEB Matric Marksheet

  • Roll code
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Name of candidate
  • Subjects
  • Maximum marks
  • Passing marks
  • Theory marks obtained
  • Internal/Practical marks
  • Subject total marks
  • Result status
  • Division
  • Aggregate marks
02:02 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Evaluation Process

BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi earlier told Careers360, "We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm." The Bihar Board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted, he added.

01:56 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Matric 2022 Result Latest Update

BSEB is yet to announce an update on the Bihar Matric Class 10 result date and time. As seen earlier, the board will announce the Bihar Class 10 result date and time on its social media handle -- Twitter.

01:51 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download Mark Sheet

  1. Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the result link
  3. Enter your login credentials
  4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022
  5. Take a print out for further reference.
01:40 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Is Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2022 Releasing Today?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB Matric results 2022 soon. As of now, there is no update on Bihar Board 10th result 2022 date.

01:33 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result: Compartment Exam

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. 

01:22 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Matric 2022 Result Date And Time

BSEB is yet to announce an update on the Bihar Matric Class 10 result date and time. As seen earlier, the board will announce the Bihar Class 10 result date and time on its social media handle -- Twitter.

01:03 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Credentials

Bihar Board will announce the matric result soon. 

Following details are required to check Bihar board result online:  

  1. Roll code
  2. Roll number.

These details are available on the Bihar board matric admit card.

12:52 PM IST
March 29, 2022

How To Download BSEB 10th Mark Sheet

BSEB Class 10 result will be available on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the Bihar Board 10th result, candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.


12:47 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Results 2022: Laptops, Cash Prize For BSEB Toppers

Bihar Board Class 10 toppers will get cash prizes, laptops and kindle e-book readers. The BSEB inter first rank holders will be presented with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The Bihar board second rank holders will be awarded with Rs 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader, while the third rank holders of BSEB Class 12 inter result will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. 


12:46 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Credentials Required For BSEB Class 10 Result

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.


12:40 PM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 Registration

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for the academic year 2021-23. The Bihar DElEd application form is available on the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last day to apply for the BSEB DElEd is April 8, 2022. Read More

12:31 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Class 10 Result 2022: Previous Year Pass Percentage

2021: 78.17%

2020: 80.59

2019: 80.73

2018: 68.89%

12:30 PM IST
March 29, 2022

How To Check Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 online?

Bihar board 10th result 2021 websites:

  1. biharboardonline.com
  2. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  3. secondary.biharboardonline.com.
12:16 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Matric Result 2022

BSEB is yet to announce an update on the Bihar Matric Class 10 result date and time. As seen earlier, the board will announce the Bihar Class 10 result date and time on its social media handle -- Twitter.

12:01 PM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Result: What For Students Who Fail

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. 


11:29 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB 12th Inter Result

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: This year, the toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.


11:26 AM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: How To Download 10th Mark Sheet

BSEB Class 10 result is available on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the Bihar Board 10th result, candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.


11:21 AM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB Inter Stream-Wise Toppers

  1. Arts stream - Sangam Raj of Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of Katihar
  2. Commerce stream - Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush
  3. Science stream - Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar.


11:14 AM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 This Month?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is likely to announce the result of matriculation, class 10 exam 2022 this month. As the class 12 exam result was announced on Wednesday, March 16, the students can expect their matric exam result soon, by March-end.

11:08 AM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Helpline For Students

The Class 10 students waiting for their board exams results can contact the BSEB helpline in case of any problems. The Bihar board officials can be contacted at 0612 2230009 or  info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.


11:04 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB 10th Matric Marksheet

The class 10 BSEB Matric marksheet would mention details such as name, roll code and roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.


11:00 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Keep These Credentials Ready

Bihar Board will announce the matric result soon. 

Following details are required to check Bihar board result online:  

  1. Roll code
  2. Roll number.

These details are available on the Bihar board matric admit card.

10:58 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Women Students

Under a state scheme, unmarried girls who pass BSEB Class 12 exam will receive Rs 25,000 and women graduates, whether married or not, will receive Rs. 50,000.


10:46 AM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Download Scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  1. Go to Bihar Board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the result link on the homepage
  3. Now, click on the respective stream's result link
  4. Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and roll code
  5. Click on the ‘submit’ button and view your Bihar inter result.
10:45 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Matric Compartment Exam

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. 


10:35 AM IST
March 29, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2022 Class 10 Result

BSEB is yet to announce an update on the Bihar Matric Class 10 result date and time. As seen earlier, the board will announce the Bihar Class 10 result date and time on its social media handle -- Twitter.


10:34 AM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date

Keep following this blog for latest updates on Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 date.


10:29 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Toppers To Get Laptops, Cash Prize

Bihar Board Class 10 toppers will get cash prizes, laptops and kindle e-book readers. The BSEB inter first rank holders will be presented with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The Bihar board second rank holders will be awarded with Rs 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader, while the third rank holders of BSEB Class 12 inter result will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. 


10:22 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Class 10 Result: Credentials Required

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.


10:21 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam Answer Key 2022

Bihar Board has released the Bihar board Class 10 answer keys. The BSEB 10th answer keys can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam.

10:20 AM IST
March 29, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result Websites

The class 10, matric result once released, will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

10:11 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Matric Result: Passing Criteria

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

10:02 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Steps To Download 10th Marksheet

  1. Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the result link
  3. Enter your login credentials
  4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022
  5. Take a print out for further reference.
10:00 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The Bihar Board, BSEB 10th matric exam result will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

09:55 AM IST
March 29, 2022

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 When?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of class 10, matriculation exam by Thursday, March 31.

