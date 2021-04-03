Image credit: Shutterstock Students will be able to check their BSEB Class 10 results on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) concluded the Class 10 exams on March 8. The BSEB Class 10th exams which started on February 17 were taken by around 16.8 lakh students. The board will release the BSEB Class 10 results anytime soon. However, no official BSEB result date and time has been announced yet. When declared, students will be able to check their results on the official website of the board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB has also released the answer keys to the objective type questions on March 20. The answer key has the correct responses to the objective type questions asked in all the subjects including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, English and Mother Tongue. The Bihar board Class 10 question paper comprises 50 per cent multiple choice questions. The answers to the objective questions are marked on an OMR sheet and are evaluated separately.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The dates of compartment exams will be announced after the declaration of Class 10 result.

In 2020, the Bihar board had used enhanced security measures, including answer sheets with photos of candidates, barcodes and 10 sets of question papers for the candidates so that the exam process could be transparent. The BSEB Matric result was declared on May 26 after being delayed due to the nation-wide lockdown enforced. In 2020, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 students was 80.59 per cent.

Steps To Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021